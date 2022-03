Before you break out the shovel for your next home project it’s important to call 811 first.

The contact center for Upstate New York is rebranding to UDig NY. They are the same organization just with a new look. Whether it’s a DIY project or professional excavator it is imperative to call 811 prior to starting their digging project.

For more information, you can visit UDigNY.org or call 811 to please your location request.