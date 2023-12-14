(WSYR-TV) — It’s the busiest time of the year for Santa Claus, but the jolly old elf is taking some time to make a stop here in Central New York to meet kids.

The Limp Lizard on Onondaga Blvd. has Santa lined up for two gatherings with kids. Santa himself and Nick Ford of Limp Lizard joined Bridge Street Thursday to preview the big day.

Breakfast with Santa is Sunday from 10am-2pm. Dinner with Santa is next Thursday from 5pm-8pm. All at the Limp Lizard on Onondaga Blvd.

Also, Limp Lizard offers turkey, ham and prime rib options for Christmas dinners. Order by next Thursday, for pick up on the 23rd or 24th.

You can find out more at LimpLizardBBQ.com, or call (315) 472-7831.