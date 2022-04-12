(WSYR-TV) — Dinosaurs left the Earth millions of years ago. But kids around Central New York will have a chance to get up close and personal with the next best thing next month, when the Dino & Dragon Stroll moves into the New York State Fairgrounds.

Owner Keith Aldridge calls it the only North American tour that allows families to walk through and get close to life-size and life-like dinosaurs and dragons. Some of the animatronic creatures stand over 28 feet tall and span 60 feet long.

And on Saturday morning at 8:30am, Aldridge and crew hold a Sensory Friendly Session, with sound and light adjustments that dial down the stimulation and make the exhibit accessible even to folks dealing with sensory issues.

Aldridge is also proud of “Stomp Out Hunger,” a food drive they hold in each city they visit. Guests are invited to bring along non-perishable food items, which will be donated to local food banks.

The Dino & Dragon Stroll hits the Center of Progress Building at the NY State Fairgrounds on Saturday and Sunday, May 7-8.

Get more information and make ticket reservations at DinoStroll.com.