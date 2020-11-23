Dinosaur Bar-B-Que and 1911 Team Up For Men’s Health in ‘Movember’

The Dinosaur Barbecue in partnership with 1911 Established Distillary are teaming up to raise awareness about men’s health all month long through The Movember Foundation.

The Movember Project is a movement to raise awareness for men’s health making a difference in mental health and suicide prevention, prostrate cancer and testicular cancer. The partnership is a way for both local businesses to share their support for an issue, that they both agree, isn’t often talked about.

All month long, Dinosaur Bar-B-Que is featuring a special 1911 drink incentive. The ‘You Drink & We Donate the “Furry Lip”‘ is a way for both businesses to give back. They’re also selling ‘Movember Support hats’ online at DinosaurBarBQue.com. To purchase one, visit their website and click ‘shop’ in the upper right hand corner. All proceeds will go to the Movember Foundation.

