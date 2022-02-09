Dinosaur Bar-B-Que chips helping to end hunger in CNY

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que is making snacking simple ahead of the big game and they’re giving back too. Dinosaur Founder and Owner John Stage says they’ve been working with a Western New York potato chip company to create the perfect flavor. Now that they’ve nailed it down, they’re paying it forward to help the Food Bank of Central New York.

New York Chips will pay the Dinosaur 4-percent of the price paid for each bag as a licensing fee. Stage is donating all of that income to the Food Bank of Central New York, to help end hunger here in our community, he says.

Lynn Hy of the Food Bank of CNY says that those donations will go along way to helping those who face food insecurities each day.

The chips will be sold at Wegmans, Dinosaur Bar-B-Que restaurants, Tops Friendly Markets, Walmart, Save A Lot, Quicklee’s, 7-Eleven, and more than 100 independent grocery stores coming soon.

To learn more about the Dinosaur, visit them online at Dinsoaurbarbque.com. You can also donate to the Food Bank by visiting FoodBankCNY.org.