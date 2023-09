(WSYR-TV) — Believe it or not, Dinosaur Bar-B-Que is celebrating 35 delicious years in Syracuse. Sunday, October 1, 2023, you can be part of the celebration from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Joining in on the fun will also help out a good cause.

Each ticket to the event will benefit the Food Bank of Central New York. Admission is $10 and and includes pulled pork sandwich, side, and choice of beer or soda.

Tickets can be purchased at the door or online.