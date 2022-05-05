Don’t be surprised if you hear strange sightings around the State Fairgrounds this weekend. The Dino & Dragon Stroll is taking up residence at the Center of Progress Building on Saturday and Sunday, May 7-8.

The exhibit prides itself on life-like and life-size creatures so realistic you’ll think they are alive. And they encourage visitors to get up-close and personal.

The Dino & Dragon Stroll opens with a special Sensory Friendly Session for families Saturday morning from 8:30-10am. The exhibit is open to everyone Saturday from 1am-4pm, and Sunday from 10am-3pm.

Get your tickets and more information at www.DinoAndDragonStroll.com.