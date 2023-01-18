(WSYR-TV) — Caring for an elder loved is an important responsibility, but with that often comes an increasing amount of stress. Aging Advocates CNY CEO Melissa Murphy and executive director Amberly Reinertsen share insight into the process of advocacy analysis and how it can help caregivers.

Aging Advocates CNY meets with their client for an initial intake to determine what their needs and goals are. This meeting helps them write up their individualized advocacy analysis and develop a care plan. The advocacy analysis is a detailed report listing recommendations based on the needs of the client.

If you’d like more information, check them out online at AgingAdvocatesCNY.com or call 315-480-4770.