‘DishItGirl’ Blogger Shares Cheese-Filled Recipes Perfect For The Big Game

Bridge Street
Posted: / Updated:

The ‘Big Game’ is happening Sunday, February 7th.  Large gatherings and parties are not being encouraged this year due to COVID-19, but it is still okay to have some game day fun with those already in your home and in your ‘bubble.’

“No matter how you’re celebrating, I mean I’m only a family of three, but I still plan on having some great snacks out” says Food and Lifestyle Content Creator Dina Deleasa-Gonsar from DishItGirl.com, who has partnered with the American Dairy Association North East.

The key this year, she says, is to make foods that can be served up individually so that there’s no need to have shareable dishes that require serving utensils that are used by everyone eating.  This can help reduce the spread of germs.

No matter what you make, cheese is likely to be part of it, and Dina shares four great recipes.  They’re unique twists on favorite game day foods. Included are Seven Cheese Pizza Roll Ups, Slow Cooker Mozzarella Stuffed Meatballs, Mac & Cheese Casserole Cups and ‘Nacho Average’ Mozzarella Sticks.

For the recipes, click here to visit the American Dairy Association North East’s ‘Big Game’ website.

