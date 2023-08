(WSYR-TV) — Bridge Street’s Tim Fox talked with Jonathan Shank, Disney Junior On Tour: Costume Palooza producer.

Children of all ages can come in costume and watch as Mickey, Minnie, Goofy, Doc. McStuffens, the Puppy Dog Pals, Bo from “Firebuds,” and other beloved characters throw a giant costume party at Suburban Park. The party starts at 2 p.m. on Sunday, September 3.

Learn more at nysfair.ny.gov/event.