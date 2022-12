(WSYR-TV) — Free on December 29? Disney On Ice is making its return to Syracuse.

Erik Columbia talks with Ben Bucyzynsky, an ice skater with Disney on Ice presents Let’s Celebrate. Bucyzynsky gives us the inside scoop on his character, the flow of the show and what people can expect.

The show will take place at the Upstate Medical Arena at The Oncenter War Memorial.

If you can’t make it to the first evening, it will be available up until January 2, 2023.

