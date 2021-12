Calling all Disney fans! Mickey Mouse and his friends are lacing up for a fun adventure on the ice and you’re invited. Disney on Ice is happening at the Upstate Medical University Arena at The Oncenter War Memorial.

See below for dates of performances:

Thursday, Dec. 30 at 4 pm

Friday, Dec. 31 at 11 am & 3 pm

Saturday, Jan. 1 at 12 pm & 4 pm

Sunday, Jan. 2 at 12 pm & 4 pm

For more information and tickets you can visit, DisneyOnIce.com.