Disney’s princesses help make the magic, whether it’s at the parks of Walt Disney World, in the movies or on stage, in one of many Disney Theatrical Group shows.

Disney Princess – The Concert brings their songs and stories to life on stage. The show is in the midst of an 80+ city tour and stops in Syracuse April 15.

“It’s going to be a fantastic celebration of all 12 Disney princesses as well as the two queens from Frozen” says Arielle Jacobs, who performed as Jasmine in Aladdin on Broadway.

Jacobs will be joined by three other singers during the show:

Susan Egan, who originated the role of Belle in Beauty and the Beast and also voiced Meg in the film Hercules

Anneliese van der Pol, who was the last Belle in Beauty and the Beast on Broadway and is known for her roles on That’s So Raven and Raven’s Home on the Disney Channel

Syndee Winters, who performed as Nala in The Lion King on Broadway

“We have a lot of amazing talent on stage” adds Jacobs. “We’re going to sing through all the Disney classics that you know and love, accompanied by a 45-foot LED screen behind us, showing all of the animation. So, it’s really a feast for the eyes and the ears, and it’s for everyone. Everyone is going to have a fantastic time.”

There is a long list of songs in the show. Among them, Part of Your World, Let It Go, A Whole New World, Colors of the Wind, and A Dream is a Wish Your Heart Makes. The performers will also share exclusive, hilarious, and heartfelt behind-the-scenes stories from their time on the stage and screen.

Concertgoers are encouraged to dress up as their favorite Disney Princess.

Disney Princess – The Concert will be at the Landmark Theatre on Friday, April 15. Show time is 7pm.

Click here for more information and to purchase tickets.