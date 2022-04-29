April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month and this springtime, the William Mattar Law Offices are helping high school students understand the dangers.

The firm’s trail attorney’s go into area schools, hosting an interactive and engaging presentation. They share real-life stories with the students, and Outreach Coordinator Megan Lederhouse says “it’s a really good wake up call for a lot of them.”

The presentation is part of their Drive Distracted, Lives Impacted campaign.

“For the new drivers, this is when, you know, they’re going off to either college or maybe into the workforce” adds Lederhouse. “This is a really crucial time in their lives and a split-second decision can change all of that. So that’s why it’s so important to us.”

Students and their families are encouraged to tell their school leaders about the presentation. It is available to all schools in the Central New York area.

Click here to learn more about the Drive Distracted, Lives Impacted campaign and how to register your school.