Distracted Driving: William Mattar Law Offices Helps Teens Learn The Risks

The William Mattar Law Offices are raising awareness of what’s become a big problem in the United States.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 3,000 people die every year in the US in crashes involving a distracted driver. Among the drivers involved in those crashes, if they were teen drivers, they were more likely to be distracted at the time than drivers of any other age.

The Drive Distracted, Lives Impacted program is offered to high schools across New York. Attorneys from the William Mattar Law Offices talk with students about good driving habits and what could happen if they are involved in an accident because they aren’t paying attention behind the wheel.

“There’s still a lot of people that say, ‘Yeah, I could injure myself and I know I could injure somebody else, but what are the odds of that happening” says the office’s Outreach Coordinator, Megan Lederhouse.

“We thought about it more realistically and relevant to the students. What’s important to them? That’s their freedom, right? So, they just got their license. Maybe they just got their first car and they’re going off to college. That can all be taken away from them. So, they might be lucky enough not to hurt themselves or hurt somebody else but what happens when they get kicked off of their parents’ insurance? What happens when their car is gone? What happens when their drivers license is gone? A lot of that is a lot more realistic to these students.” Megan Lederhouse, Outreach Coordinator, William Mattar Law Offices



The Drive Distracted, Lives Impacted program usually happens in person, but for the second year is happening virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Following a presentation, students can still ask questions of the attorneys and have an important discussion.

“We really wanted to focus on instilling some good driving habits on them” says Lederhouse. “But also, it’s a good reminder for us adults because those little eyes are watching us in the back seat and they see everything that we do.”

Lederhouse shares some examples of distracted driving:

Eating and/or drinking

Texting or talking on a cell phone

Changing the radio station

Using a GPS device

Talking with passengers

Grooming yourself (applying makeup, doing your hair, or changing clothes).

Schools interested in have the William Mattar Law Offices present the Drive Distracted, Lives Impacted program free of charge can click here, or contact Megan directly by e-mailing her at megan@williammattar.com.