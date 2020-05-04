Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | How To Make A Mask | Store Hours| City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

DIY Cleaning Supplies From Ingredients You Already Own

Bridge Street
Posted: / Updated:

Cleaning products that we’ve all come to rely on, on a regular basis have been flying off the shelves since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Stores have been forced to limit the amount of supplies available for purchase, from bleach to disinfectants.

For those stuck at home without a solution, Chemistry Professor, Dr. Neal Abrams says there are easy and effective ways that anyone cane make their own cleaning solutions. Much of what anyone needs is already in their pantry or refrigerator, he adds.

Abrams advises, that anyone making their own products at home should take proper safety precautions when working with chemicals.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Ask The Expert

Do you have a question for one of our Bridge Street Experts?

Send them our way: BridgeStreet@LocalSYR.com

Just put "Expert" in the subject line and your questions could be part of our "Ask The Expert" segments.

We're highlighting advice from a financial advisor, a personal trainer, a doctor, a chef, a lawyer, and a nutritionist. Got a question? Share it with us.

Contests


When there's a call-in contest on Bridge Street, the number to call is 671-9990.

Occasionally, special contests will use a different phone number, so always double-check which number is given on-air.

For complete rules regarding call-in sweepstakes on WSYR-TV, please click here

Web Contests: Click here to see the current web contests on LocalSYR.com

Stay Connected