DIY Cleaning Supplies From Ingredients You Already Own

Cleaning products that we’ve all come to rely on, on a regular basis have been flying off the shelves since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Stores have been forced to limit the amount of supplies available for purchase, from bleach to disinfectants.

For those stuck at home without a solution, Chemistry Professor, Dr. Neal Abrams says there are easy and effective ways that anyone cane make their own cleaning solutions. Much of what anyone needs is already in their pantry or refrigerator, he adds.

Abrams advises, that anyone making their own products at home should take proper safety precautions when working with chemicals.