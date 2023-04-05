(WSYR-TV) — This week is spring break for many kids across Central New York. With that means a break from school, but also some potential boredom for those who are staying at home.

Yellow Table Studio may be able to help fix that. Barnes and Noble on Erie Boulevard is teaching kids how to make DIY items. Lisa Loftus, owner of Yellow Table Studio, came to the show to share some of the kits you can purchase through Yellow Table Studio.

The DIY event is this Saturday, April 8 from 12 to 4 p.m. at the Barnes and Noble on Erie Boulevard. Drop in any time, no need to RSVP. Kids five and up are welcome.

To learn more about Yellow Table Studio, visit YellowTableStudio.com.