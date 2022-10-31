(WSYR-TV) — Tim and Erik, or shall we say, Doc Brown and Marty McFly, kick off this 2022 Halloween edition of Bridge Street.

Fittingly, they talk about the original “Back to the Future” trilogy, whose original film came out 37 years ago. The original film boosted Michael J. Fox’s career and was the highest grossing film in the year 1985. As a whole, the trilogy earned almost $940 million, which is $1.8 billion in today’s value.

Recently, Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd had the chance to reunite at the New York City Comic-Com, creating a heartwarming and nostalgic event for many.