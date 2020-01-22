Documentary Helps Decrease Stigma Around Speech Disorder

A new documentary will be screened at Syracuse University aimed at teaching people about what it’s like to have a stutter. One Syracuse University student who has lived with a stutter her entire life, was instrumental in bringing the film to campus.

Graduate Student Haley Evans says that the best thing anyone can do is to have more patience because for someone dealing with a stutter, “You just have to deal with it,” she adds.

“My Beautiful Stutter” documents the lives of five kids between the ages of eight and 18 who live with the speech disorder. The goal of the film it to highlight what it’s like and to also help understand those who live with it.



A listening guide will be provided along with the documentary poster at the screening. Beth Ferri, Professor of Inclusive Education and Disability Studies at Syracuse University, said it gives tips on how to be a good listener with a person who stutters.



“It gives pointers on how to listen patiently and not tell them to slow down,” said Ferri. “But rather be patient yourself.”



After the screening, there will be a panel where tudents can feel free to express their thoughts on the film. The film is scheduled to screen Thursday at 6 p.m. in the Bird Library. For more information on the film, click here.