(WSYR-TV) — With all the excitement about Syracuse football this season, it’s a good time to remember Quarterback Don McPherson, who led Syracuse to an undefeated 11-0 record in 1987, setting 22 records along the way.

Don was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2008. Syracuse retired his No. 9 jersey in 2013.

The college football hall-of-famer will be on campus next weekend, serving as emcee for Orange Central homecoming events that Friday night.

Orange Central begins Thursday, Sept. 29 and goes until Sunday, Oct. 2. The weekend promises Su grads a chance to reconnect with old friends, visit campus again, and become immersed in the Orange experience.

There will also be the Alumni Awards Celebration and a tailgate before the football game against Wagner College.