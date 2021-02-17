Donate Love and Give Blood At NYS Fairgrounds

Bridge Street
Posted: / Updated:

The International WeLoveU Foundation is spreading the love and saving lives with a blood drive with the American Red Cross at the NYS Fairgrounds.  

With their grassroots approach to help others, the need of blood is dire amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The WeLoveU Foundation is engaging communities to get out and donate through social media with their #DonateBlood and #DonateLove campaigns.  As of February 14th, they have had 8 blood drives, 800+ pints of blood donated, saving 2,400 lives.

The International WeLoveU Foundation will be hosting their blood drive with the American Red Cross on Sunday, February 28th from 8am-2pm.  It will be at the NYS Fairgrounds in the Wegmans Art and Home Center.   

For more information you can visit WeLoveUUSA.org.   

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Ask The Expert

Do you have a question for one of our Bridge Street Experts?

Send them our way: BridgeStreet@LocalSYR.com

Just put "Expert" in the subject line and your questions could be part of our "Ask The Expert" segments.

We're highlighting advice from a financial advisor, a personal trainer, a doctor, a chef, a lawyer, and a nutritionist. Got a question? Share it with us.

Contests


When there's a call-in contest on Bridge Street, the number to call is 671-9990.

Occasionally, special contests will use a different phone number, so always double-check which number is given on-air.

For complete rules regarding call-in sweepstakes on WSYR-TV, please click here

Web Contests: Click here to see the current web contests on LocalSYR.com

Stay Connected