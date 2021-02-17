Donate Love and Give Blood At NYS Fairgrounds

The International WeLoveU Foundation is spreading the love and saving lives with a blood drive with the American Red Cross at the NYS Fairgrounds.

With their grassroots approach to help others, the need of blood is dire amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The WeLoveU Foundation is engaging communities to get out and donate through social media with their #DonateBlood and #DonateLove campaigns. As of February 14th, they have had 8 blood drives, 800+ pints of blood donated, saving 2,400 lives.

The International WeLoveU Foundation will be hosting their blood drive with the American Red Cross on Sunday, February 28th from 8am-2pm. It will be at the NYS Fairgrounds in the Wegmans Art and Home Center.

For more information you can visit WeLoveUUSA.org.