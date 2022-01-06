Donate To Those In Need This Winter With Operation Orange Warmup

Long after the holidays are over – the need in our community is still great and it’s a big reason why Syracuse university is asking for your help to keep residents warm this winter.

Syracuse University is partnering with a number of local human service agencies to collect warm winter
gear for their event, “Operation Orange Warm Up”.

Donations of new and clean winter coats, gloves, mittens, hats, scarves, and boots will be collected at Syracuse’s men’s basketball game versus Florida State on Saturday, January, 15 at 3 pm. Bins will be placed at nine gates at the stadium to collect items. following the game, Hendricks Chapel will serve as an alternate drop-off site through January 21st for faculty, staff, and students to wish to donate.

