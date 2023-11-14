(WSYR-TV) — Every year children and their parents can receive bicycles to ride together. It’s all thanks to the generosity of the community.

Jan Maloff, the man behind the mission of the CNY Family Bike Giveaway could use your help once again. He is accepting donations of bicycles in any condition at the State Fairgrounds. You can drop them off seven days a week from 10 am. to 5 p.m. November 3 – December 21, 2023.

Maloff has been hosting this giveaway for nearly 30 years. It was something he wanted to do ever since he was a child.

“I always thought, if I ever became rich I’d buy every kid a bicycle. Well, I never got that rich, but what I did do is start to buy bicycles at garage sales. Our first giveaway we had about 175 bicycles. They went in about 15 minutes. It just became every year a little bit more.” Jan Maloff, CNY Family Bike Giveaway Founder

If you don’t have a bike to give, monetary donations are also accepted. Checks can be mailed to:

CNY Family Bicycle Giveaway

319 Barrington Road

Syracuse, New York 13214

This year’s bike giveaway is December 23, 2023 at Fowler High School from 10 a.m. until the bikes are gone.

Fore more information, visit CNYFamilyBike.org