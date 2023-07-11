(WSYR-TV) — ‘Tis the season! Parents and students everywhere are making lists and checking them twice, getting ready to move into their college dorm rooms. It’s quite a puzzle with little space and big needs. Lifestyle Expert Val Lodato did some digging for us and found the dorm life must haves.

Dorms are notoriously short on hanging space, and you’re not allowed to use nails. Thankfully, Command products have you covered. From hanging posters and hooks, to entire shelves, Command’s brilliant products offer the perfect space saving solution. Command’s Hanging Strips can handle up to 20 pounds. When the school year is over, they come off cleanly, without nail holes or sticky residue. Find them at a store near you, or go to command.com.

Many dorms don’t have AC, so students should come armed with fans. The Vornado line is a top pick. They offer big style in a mini size. This is the VFAN Mini Classic. It has two speed settings and moves air up to 25 feet in distance. They are available for purchase on Amazon for $39.99.

How about storage on a shoestring budget? These collapsible folding crates are under $2 at ShopMissa.com. They’re perfect for storing and decluttering, and they come in three sizes.

Another must have – a giant tumbler. Make sure to pick a unique one so it doesn’t get picked up by another person by accident. We found the latest and greatest of these items and many more designs and cool finds at katydid.com.

Dorm mattresses are not comfy, so to make his or her bed feel like home, there’s Sleepyhead mattress toppers. They are specifically designed to help college students get a better night’s sleep. The gel topper provides a cooler night sleep, and the copper-infused mattress topper features advanced hygiene and wellness benefits. Find them online at sleepyheadusa.com.

Another stylish item that adds comfort to the bed – LeighDeux Headboard Pillow. It offers broader and more targeted support than your traditional pillow and acts as a bold piece of furniture. The pillow is available in many designs and colors at leighdeux.com.

Treat students to the towels that stay fresh longer than most! Introducing Cariloha’s Bamboo Bath Towels. Made of viscose from bamboo which is naturally odor resistant and moisture wicking, Cariloha bath towels stay fresher for longer. The Bamboo Bath Towel Set (3 pieces) includes a bath towel, hand towel, and wash cloth for $49 on Amazon.

When bathroom space is at a minimum, you can still have quality hair tools. They may be mini, but they pack the same punch as the full size version. Check out the Barbie inspired set from CHI, including a travel iron, travel dryer and a Barbie travel case. These are available in-store at Ulta.