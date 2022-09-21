(WSYR-TV) — It’s always great to see the connection between art and human rights, and now, a new mural in downtown Auburn is honoring one of the greatest human rights advocates to ever live in the United States and in Central New York, Harriet Tubman.

The mural is called “Harriet Tubman: Her Life in Freedom” and it’s located at the corner of Genesee and North streets.

The new piece of art is the only mural dedicated to Harriet Tubman’s fight for human rights after she settled in Auburn from serving in the Civil War to speaking out for women’s suffrage. It’s also one of the largest murals to honor her legacy.

The mural project was spearheaded by the Harriet Tubman Boosters Organization, a non-profit based in Auburn, Tubman’s chosen hometown.

There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony Saturday, September 24 at 1 p.m. at the corner of Genesee and North streets, where the mural is located.

For more information, visit HarrietTubmanBoosters.org and TubmanMural.org.