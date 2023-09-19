(WSYR-TV) — National Diaper Need Awareness Week is underway from September 18-24. There are a number of ways and events to address the need in Central New York.

The CNY Diaper Bank, a local nonprofit has distributed more 8 million diapers to families in need. They continue to collect diaper and monetary donations.

The organization is hosting The Downtown Diaper Walk on Thursday, Sept. 21 at 11:30 a.m. in coordination with the Early Childhood Alliance. The walk will begin at City Hall and end at Salt City Market. If you are participating, you are encouraged to bring diapers to donate.

You can also host a diaper drive. To learn more visit CNYDiaperBank.org.