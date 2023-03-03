(WSYR-TV) — Downtown Dining Weeks have kicked off this week with over 50 downtown Syracuse restaurants offering three-course meals at discounted prices.

Vanessa Szwejbka, a communications associate with the Downtown Committee, fills us in on what to expect during the 19th year of celebrating dining downtown.

Downtown Dining week goes from March 1st to the 15th. Restaurants are offering three course lunches for $15 (or less) and three course dinners options for $35 (or less). Some restaurants may require reservations. Tax and gratuity are extra.

For more information, visit DowntownSyracuse.com.