Downtown Dining Weeks Runs Now Through March 1st

Discover new restaurants or return to old favorites during the 16th annual Downtown Dining Weeks. Forty six restaurants are offering special 3-course meals for a steal!

Downtown Dining Weeks launched back in 2005 designed to generate business during an otherwise slow dining season. The event attracts as many as 50,000 people from all over Central New York coming to Downtown Syracuse to sample the different restaurants. “It’s such a celebration of all of the locally owned unique cuisines and restaurants we have in downtown Syracuse,” said Alice Maggiore, the communications director of the Downtown Committee.

This year will feature eight new restaurants: The Brine Well Eatery, Epicuse, Jail Hoss Rock Café, PMA Foods, Talking Cursive Brewing Company, Gilded Club, Margaritas Cantina and Oh My Darling. “We found it as an opportunity to introduce our restaurant to some new folks,” said owner of Oh My Darling Ryan Benz. His restaurant along with several others will be offering a few vegan-friendly dishes on the menu for Downtown Dining Week, including a cauliflower steak served with sticky rice and asparagus with a curry sauce.

The Downtown Committee and Visions Federal Credit Union are bringing back the popular “Spot The Chef’s Hat” promotion from last year’s event. Each participating restaurant will have a white chef’s hat. Diners are encouraged to spot the chef’s hat, take a picture and email it to mail@DowntownSyracuse.com to be entered to win gift cards and certificates. With over $1,000 in prizes to give away, there will be at least one winner every day!

The 16th annual Downtown Dining Weeks starts Tuesday, February 17th through March 1st. Diners can eat lunch at participating restaurants for $10 or less and dinner for $30 or less. For more information and a complete list of restaurants and their menu offerings visit DowntownSyracuse.com/DiningWeeks.