Downtown Mural To Honor 4 Syracuse Icons And Athletes

It’s been a couple of weeks since Arts Impresario Frank Malfitano rolled out his dream of a new six-story mural in Downtown Syracuse, and today that dream is closer to reality.

The mural is a tribute to social justice pioneers and to the city’s love of basketball. It’s inspired by community murals that Malfitano has seen around the country, he says.

Malfitano made the decision to honor local heroes and she-roes he considers under-celebrated. He settled on four Syracuse icons. The mural will include WNBA player Breanna Stewart, Hall of Famer Dolph Schayes, Syracuse Nationals World Champion Earl Lloyd, and Syracuse University’s first African American scholarship player Manny Breland.

The mural will take shape on a wall at 333 East Onondaga Street, near Columbus Circle and Malfitano has hired Los Angeles based muralist Jonas Never to help make it happen.

With a goal to start the project in July, Malfitano hopes to raise $75,000 and he’s pledged to create more walls if the campaign raises more money.

To support the downtown mural project, you can find more information on Facebook. You can also give Frank a call at 315-635-8045 or email info@syracusejazzfest.com.