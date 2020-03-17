Downtown Restaurants Offering Take Out

GH – GRUB HUB Grubhub DD- Door Dash DoorDash UE – Uber eats Uber Eats
Al’s Wine & Whiskey Lounge 🥃 GH
Apizza Regionale curbside pick-up limited menu Thursday 19th 🍕
1 (315) 802-2607
Beer Belly Deli & Pub 🐻
12-8pm take-out (beer) & Delivery DD, UE
3152997533
The Brine Well Eatery GH, DD
315-299-4162
Cathy’s Cookie Kitchen 1 dozen cookie 🍪 delivery.
1 (315) 263-9363
Cafe Kubal free local delivery 📦 of beans ☕️
Open at Eastwood, Salina & Creekwalk GH
Closed SU & Hotel Syracuse
Clinton St. Pub pick-up/delivery services GH
13154241187
Dinosaur BBQ open for Dinner Delivery Wednesday 18th at 5pm GH, DD 🦖
1 (315) 476-4937
Darwin On Clinton open for take-out M-F
1 (315) 472-1901 🥪
The Evergreen 🌲
Pick-up & delivery 🍻 growlers!
1 (315) 870-3500
Eva’s European Sweets delivery, pick-up
1 (315) 487-2722
The Fish Friar TAKE-out ONLY, which means that our Mon-Thur $10 haddock special and the rest of our menu will be available for pick up. GH 🐠
Order online at www.TheFishFriar.com
315-468-FISH
Freedom of Espresso – open regular hours
Funk ‘n Waffles Syracuse take-out/delivery GH, UE and PM alcohol 🍺 🧇
1 (315) 474-1060
Glazed & Confused Syracuse 🍩 $20 walk-in Irish themed dozens, GH 7-2pm
1 (315) 214-5544
The Hops Spot – new take-Out menu Thursday 19th canned cocktails, family style meals.
1 (315) 646-2337
Kitty Hoynes Irish Pub & Restaurant Open for curbside pick-up & take-out 11-6pm M-S
Call 315-424-1974 to order ☘️
Liehs & Steigerwald Downtown Take-out, meat 🍖 counter Mercato & GH 315-299-4799
The Mission Restaurant 11-2pm take out and GH $10 growler fills.
1 (315) 475-7344
Modern Malt – delivery/pick-up
1 (315) 471-6258
Margaritas Mexican Cantina – take-out/ delivery 🚚 GH, DD, UE
1 (315) 299-5790
PB&J’s Lunch Box on James delivery service, curbside pickup, take out and dd, gh, uber eats and eat streets. Check out gh for promos
315-476-3287
Pasta’s Daily Bread 🥖 open regular hours for take-out
Pastabilities Armory Square curb-side pick-up & to-go service * wine/beer to-go 🍷
1 (315) 474-1153
Recess Coffee Downtown
All shops open 8-4pm
Grab & Go GH
Recess DT (315) 425-8969
Strong Hearts Cafe 11-7pm daily Take-out, curb-side pick-up GH
1 (315) 478-0000
The Sweet Praxis 8-2pm daily
To-go & delivery only 🥐 GH
315-216-7797
Water Street Bagel Co. 🥯
Takeout or online ordering
315-802-6925
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App