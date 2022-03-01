One of Syracuse’s most popular events returns for 2022.

Downtown Syracuse Dining Weeks runs from Tuesday, March 1 through Sunday, March 13.

More than 50 restaurants will be offering three-course lunches for $15 or less and/or three-course dinners for $35 or less. Eight sweet treat stops throughout the city will also be offering special deals.

“Everyone loves a deal” says Merike Treier, Executive Director of the Downtown Committee. “It’s a great opportunity to get out, you know, rediscover some of your old favorites, but also try something new.”

Click here to see a full list of participating restaurants. On it, you will find Otro Cinco, located at 206 South Warren Street. The longtime participant of Downtown Syracuse Dining Weeks is offering a special dinner menu, offering sharable dishes designed for two people.

“It’s just great because we reopened in July with a new menu, and I think there’s still people in Syracuse who haven’t been down here to experience what we’re offering now” says Otro Cinco’s Chef Sarah Pollo. “So, this is a great opportunity for people to come check us out and try different food. You know, we don’t have any Mexican food on the menu anymore, so we’re primarily focused on food from areas around Spain and the Mediterranean, and so we’re just really excited to share that with the rest of Syracuse.”

Six restaurants are new to Downtown Syracuse Dining Weeks for 2022:

Board & Bar Charcuterie – 208 W. Water Street

Danny’s Steaks – 216 Walton Street

Daybird – 250 S. Clinton Street

Farm Girl Juicery – 484 S. Salina Street

Jamaica Cuse – 117 E. Fayette Street

The Tasting Room & Cheese Bar at Epicuse – 334 S. Salina Street

“I think people just look forward to the opportunity to, you know, kind of get out after the winter” adds Treier. “Downtown is all about connecting. We’re sort of a social hub for the community, so it’s just a neat opportunity to have an excuse, to have a deal, and go out and try some delicious foods.”

Click here to visit the Downtown Syracuse Dining Weeks website to learn more.