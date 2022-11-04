(WSYR-TV) — For the past ten years Dr. Joan Laura has offered free dental care for veterans on Veterans Day. With this year being her 11th year, she looks to offer cleanings, fillings and/or extractions for those who served.

Coming from a family of veterans, Dr. Laura says that her father instilled a strong sense of patriotism in her and her siblings from a young age. That is why she chose to help veterans every Veterans Day for the last 10 years, providing free dental services as a ‘thank you’ for all they have done. She says that she is simply doing her job as a dentist and that she is humbled by the appreciation that so many veterans express for this service because they “have given so much more.”

Any veteran who is in need of dental care is encouraged to stop into Eastwood Dental. The doors will open at 8 a.m. and patients will be taken on a first-come, first serve basis.

Veterans Day is Friday, Nov. 11. Learn more about Eastwood Dental Excellence by visiting their website EastwoodDentalOffice.com.