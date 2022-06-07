For many kids, summer can mean a much-needed break from the classroom. However, a change in routine can be a struggle for children who suffer from mental illnesses like anxiety and depression.

Doctor Tanya Pellettiere, a child and family psychologist, states that it may be due to a lack of structure which leads kids to behavioral issues and feelings of depression. She also mentions some of the most important factors for children’s mental health maintenance. These include exercise, social time, a healthy diet, and a good night’s sleep.

It’s important to check in with older kids who may be home without supervision and make sure they are getting enough of these factors as well.

In addition, it can be a good idea to sign kids up for new programs and activities. Even if it may be nerve-wracking, Doctor Pellettiere says it can be really healthy to try new things.

