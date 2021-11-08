Dr. Tanya Pellettiere Takes On New Role At Liberty Post

For many years, Dr. Tanya Pellettiere has shared her knowledge with us about child and family psychology and now she’s taking on a new role at Liberty Post.

“I’ll be doing some early childhood evaluations for Liberty Post but also continuing to do the work that I was doing in my private practice, just now under one umbrella,” she says.

Liberty Post is part of Liberty Resources and in so many ways they meet the needs of families and children that present with a variety of different challenges. Liberty Post specifically focuses on young children and offers programming and opportunities for children and families. For Tanya, her new role affords her the opportunity to continue to work with the entire family.

“I really feel like when you can support parents and families and how they interact with their kids every single day, I think that is going to lend itself to a more long term prognosis,” she says. “I like working with the kids obviously, but I really enjoy getting in there and working with the parents and giving the parents the tools and information they need to be a good fit for their kids every day.”

To learn more about how Tanya can help you, visit her on Facebook. You can also contact Liberty Post at (315) 425-1004 or find them online at Liberty-Post.com.