(WSYR-TV) — The people who were coming of age in the mid-twentieth century have been labeled as ‘The Greatest Generation.’ And some of the greatest art over the last 80 years is about those who persevered during that time. Aktion is a WWII drama by local playwright, Garrett August Heater. Jason Ngo and Amy Bader join us today to talk more about the play.

Amy Bader is the Stage Manager for this production and Jason Ngo plays the poet and performer character, Pierre Linh. Bader talks about her role as Stage Manager, and Ngo discusses the exciting experience of being an actor for a WWII drama.

Aktion follows the story of young German newlyweds who receive a package from the Nazi government. A dramatic tale of uncovering secrets, this play will keep you on the edge of your seat.

Aktion is premiering tomorrow, April 14, at 8:00pm at the Rock Center on 999 Cumberland Avenue. For more information on other showings and tickets, visit AktionPlay.com.