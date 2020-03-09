Dream Team Motivational Trio Offers Keys To Success

You don’t generally see a doctor, comedian and ex-football player working together but that’s exactly who makes up the Dream Team. Leroy Collins is a former NFL football player, Dr. Pam Denton is a Chiropractor and rounding out the three is comedian Travis Blunt. Together they have come up with a motivational speaker series, The Dream Project, designed to help people reach their dreams.

“We need to expose those secrets that it takes to find that dream,” said Collins. “We’re giving people the keys to the door of their dreams.”

Collins is responsible for assembling the trio. After visiting a motivational event held by Dr. Denton, the two become well connected and Collins asked her to join on. Blunt and Collins have a previous connection playing football together. When Collins heard Blunt’s jokes he realized a comedian would bring great energy to the team.

Throughout the Series, speakers will teach attendees how to overcome adversity and challenges in order to reach their dreams and success.

“We want to help people ignite their dream inside of them and really dig deep and find it,” said speaker Dr. Denton. “We really believe in following your dreams.”

The Dream Project is happening, Thursday, March 26th from 5:30pm to 8:30pm, inside the Saltspace located at 103 Wyoming Avenue, Syracuse. General admission tickets are $50 and $75 for VIP.

For tickets and more information visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-dream-project-syracuse-tickets-88494522499