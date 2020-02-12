Dress In Salt-City-Inspired Styles From Syracuse Clothing Co.

Syracuse Clothing Co. is introducing their new winter collection. The company, founded by high school sweethearts Taylor and Matt Sourwine, offers apparel for anyone who wants to represent Syracuse. The couple has lived in Syracuse for nine years now and created this clothing line to show their love for the city. Their mission is to increase Syracuse pride through their designs.

“There wasn’t really anything local to allow you to rep your city,” said Matt Sourwine. “There’s a lot of university-related gear which we all love …We just wanted to come at a different angle and give people a way to rep the city.”

Syracuse Clothing Co. also offers neighborhood-specific attire, a sports collection, and a St. Patrick’s Day collection. The new winter collection has catchy phrases on them such as ” I’m Syracuse winter tough” and “Snow what?”

“Our winters can be a little bit rough at times,” said Taylor Sourwine. “We love Syracuse. Why not embrace the cold and the snow?”

The company offers custom-made options and every month they chose a non-profit to give a portion of their proceeds to. “This month we’re with the CNY SPCA,” said Taylor Sourwine. “So that’s why we just launched our animal lover collection. You can get your dog mom shirts and cat dad shirts. A portion of every order goes back to this non-profit.”

Syracuse Clothing Co. is currently an online store only. For more information and to order your SYR apparel, visit SYRClothingCo.com.

