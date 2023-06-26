(WSYR-TV) — Personal stylist in New York, Allison Rose Harrison, connects with us to discuss how to put your best fashion sense forward by picking the perfect festive and chic outfit for Independence Day.

Allison talks fitting red, white, and blue along with keep things cute, casual, and comfy for the upcoming holiday.

The fashionista talks about different patterns you can throw on, as the linen striped seersucker or our floor manager refers to Dorthy from The Wizard of Oz, gingham clothing.

You think that being a girl dad, Erik would be more familiar with these fashion staple pieces for next week’s festivities.

