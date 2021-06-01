Drink Up And Celebrate World Milk Day!

Since 2001, June 1st has been observed as World Milk Day to focus on the importance of milk as part of a healthy and balanced diet. The initiative, which was created by the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization also highlights the significance of milk producers worldwide.

Locally, Central New York is home to many milk producers, making it an important aspect of the farming community here. Health and Wellness Specialist Michelle Barber says milk is not only a natural health food but it has three simple ingredients, making it an easy choice for so many.

With a history of more than 7,000 years, Michelle adds that it continues to be a naturally nutrient-rich way to fuel athletic performance and a clear choice for athletes.