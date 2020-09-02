‘Drive-In On The Wild Side’ To Support Make-A-Wish Central New York

Bridge Street
Posted: / Updated:

COVID-19 has impacted practically everything, including granting wishes to kids who need them. Make-A-Wish Central New York has been forced to change up their wish granting but their mission and work continues.

And new this year, they’ve made a major change to one of their biggest events. Their popular ‘Walk on the Wild Side’ is now a ‘Drive-In on The Wild Side.’

Families are invited to join Make-A-Wish Central New York on Saturday September 12th at the Finger Lakes Drive-In in Auburn. “The Lion King” and “Cars” will be featured on the big screen along with other activities and food too. All proceeds will benefit Make-A-Wish Central New York.

The cost is $15 for adults, $10 for children ages 5-11 and free for kids under 4. You can also choose to pay $50 per caroled. To purchase tickets and learn more, visit (315) 475-WISH or visit CNY.Wish.org.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Ask The Expert

Do you have a question for one of our Bridge Street Experts?

Send them our way: BridgeStreet@LocalSYR.com

Just put "Expert" in the subject line and your questions could be part of our "Ask The Expert" segments.

We're highlighting advice from a financial advisor, a personal trainer, a doctor, a chef, a lawyer, and a nutritionist. Got a question? Share it with us.

Contests


When there's a call-in contest on Bridge Street, the number to call is 671-9990.

Occasionally, special contests will use a different phone number, so always double-check which number is given on-air.

For complete rules regarding call-in sweepstakes on WSYR-TV, please click here

Web Contests: Click here to see the current web contests on LocalSYR.com

Stay Connected