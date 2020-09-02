‘Drive-In On The Wild Side’ To Support Make-A-Wish Central New York

COVID-19 has impacted practically everything, including granting wishes to kids who need them. Make-A-Wish Central New York has been forced to change up their wish granting but their mission and work continues.

And new this year, they’ve made a major change to one of their biggest events. Their popular ‘Walk on the Wild Side’ is now a ‘Drive-In on The Wild Side.’

Families are invited to join Make-A-Wish Central New York on Saturday September 12th at the Finger Lakes Drive-In in Auburn. “The Lion King” and “Cars” will be featured on the big screen along with other activities and food too. All proceeds will benefit Make-A-Wish Central New York.

The cost is $15 for adults, $10 for children ages 5-11 and free for kids under 4. You can also choose to pay $50 per caroled. To purchase tickets and learn more, visit (315) 475-WISH or visit CNY.Wish.org.