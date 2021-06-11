Drive-Thru Greek Fest Returns For A Second Year

St. Sophia’s Greek Cultural Festival returns as a “drive-thru” event for the second year in a row.

The festival kicks off June 10th through the 13th with an expanded menu of authentic Greek food and desserts. This year patrons are invited to pre-order for express curbside pickup too.

Sophia Meskos says that the popular Greek food menu items will be available including gyros, lamb, chicken and spanakopita. This year, the festival has expanded their menu to include even more authentic Greek food and desserts.

Ordering is underway online and patrons are welcome to place to-go orders at the venue also.

The St. Stophia’s Greek Culture Festival is happening Friday, June 11th from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday June 12th, from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday June 13th from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

 For more information, head to syracusegreekfest.com.  

