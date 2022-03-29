Heated rivalries, high-flying stunts, and fierce head-to-head battles. Racing fans are excited for the return of Monster Jam, coming to Syracuse in April.

Called the most action-packed motorsports experience for families in the world today, Monster Jam is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. The event features world-class athletes locked in intense competitions of speed and skill, and giant trucks capable of doing backflips, vertical two-wheel skills and racing at speeds up to 70 miles-per-hour.

The truck lineup for the April 16th event at the Carrier Dome includes:

Son-Uva Digger™ driven by Ryan Anderson

Grave Digger® driven by Tyler Menninga

Monster Mutt® driven by Charlie Pauken

Zombie™ driven by Bari Musawwir

Bakugan Dragonoid™ driven by Camden Murphy

Soldier Fortune™ driven by Kayla Blood

Megalodon® driven by Cory Rummell

El Toro Loco® driven by Kraig Champion

Avenger driven by Jim Koehler

Axe driven by Preston Perez

Vendetta driven by Mike Christensen

Jurassic Attack driven by Paul Jensen

“I get to drive a 12,000-pound Monster Jam truck around the stadium, flying through the air, doing crazy stunts, backflips all kinds of stuff, so I mean, what’s not to love about that” says Son-Uva Digger™ driver Ryan Anderson. “But in the Carrier Dome, there is something special, I gotta admit. The last time I was there was quite a few years ago, but I had arguably one of the most insane runs in Monster Jam history at the Carrier Dome and I have not been back since. So, my return is highly anticipated from a lot of our super fans and especially myself, because if I get that same luck, that same Carrier Dome love going on, man, I cannot wait to see what’s going to happen.”

Anderson has been driving for a dozen years but has been around monster trucks his whole life. His father Dennis created Grave Digger® 40 years ago and was a longtime driver.

Monster Jam starts at 7 p.m. on April 16. That afternoon, there will the Monster Jam Pit Party, giving fans the chance to see the trucks up close, meet their favorite drivers and crews and take pictures. A separate ticket is required to attend; your show ticket will not work.

Click here to learn more about Monster Jam, and all the trucks and drivers.

Click here to purchase tickets through Ticketmaster.