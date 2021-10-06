Drop The Puck!: Syracuse Crunch To Start New Season

The Syracuse Crunch are about to get a new season underway. The home opener game is on Saturday, October 23rd will feature a big thank you to Syracuse’s front-line and essential workers in the form of complimentary tickets.

During the game, the Crunch will be suited up in 1994 throwback jerseys in celebration of the return of live hockey. The pause in fan attendance during the pandemic marks the second-longest break in Syracuse live hockey since the break between the Syracuse Hornets in 1981 and the arrival of the crunch franchise in 1994.

The Crunch will also welcome the Stanley Cup to the game. Attendees will have the chance to pose with the Cup before and during the game. Additionally, attendees will receive a poster featuring Crunch alumni who won the Cup with the Tampa Bay Lightning in their back-to-back championships in 2020 and 2021.

Essential workers who would like to attend the game should complete the online form, contact the Crunch at 315-473-4444, or visit the office to reserve complimentary tickets courtesy of generous donations from Crunch fans and local businesses.

The Syracuse Crunch opens the season on October 23rd at 7:00 p.m. at the Upstate Medical University Arena at the Onondaga War Memorial.

To see the full schedule and purchase tickets, visit SyracuseCrunch.com.