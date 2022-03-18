Veteran journalist Ryan Dean is joining NewsChannel 9 WSYR-TV as co-anchor of The Morning News.

Ryan succeeds Dan Cummings, who retired in December.

Ryan is a born and raised Central New Yorker, growing up in Tompkins County. For the past 14 years, Ryan has been working as an anchor and reporter at KSDK-TV, St. Louis. Ryan has been honored with two Mid-America Emmy Awards and two Missouri Broadcasters Association Awards.

Before his tenure at KSDK, Ryan was a reporter at News 10 Now in Syracuse, where he says he had the privilege of being mentored by Ron Lombard and Bill Carey.

Ryan is a graduate of Dryden High School, Onondaga Community College, and the University of Miami. He is moving back to Central New York with his wife Dana and their two young sons, Jack and Deacon. He is excited about his return to Central New York and thrilled to be working at the TV station he grew up watching.

You can catch Ryan on weekday mornings at 4:30-7 pm alongside Nicole Sommavilla and Kate Thornton starting Monday, March 21.