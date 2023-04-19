WSYR-TV — Hey Kids! Do you like comedy? How about stop action and animation? Well, if you put together a short-film you might be able to receive a good ole pat on the back. The Duck and Red Octopus Film Festival is coming this September. This morning, the creators of the festival Paul Kozlowski and Andy Haskins joined us to talk about it.

On September 22nd and 23rd, the city of Cortland, long celebrated for apples, barbed wire and the guy who invented the gyroscope will become the city of short funny animated films. The Duck and Red Octopus Short Funny Stop-Action and Animated Film Festival will feature workshops, industry guest speakers, film premieres, director Q&As and more. With special guest judges like Tom Kenny, the Voice of SpongeBob SquarePants and Martin Olson, the producer of Phineas and Ferb and many more! Finalists from around the world will compete for awards including Best Stop Action Short and Best Animated Short.

There is no submission fee and submissions are currently being accepted until July 22nd.

To learn more visit https://duckandredoctopus.com/