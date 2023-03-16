(WSYR-TV) — For four generations the furniture store has brought Central New York some of the finest and affordable products on the market.

Dunk & Bright was founded in 1927 by William Bright Sr. and William Dunk Sr. in Syracuse’s Brighton Neighborhood on South Salina Street. It’s reputation has been built during that time, and perhaps the biggest contribution to its rep has been celebration of its Irish heritage during St. Patrick’s Day. The store rebrands as “O’Dunk & O’Bright” during St. Patrick’s day and holds an Irish celebration on the holiday.

Joe Bright stopped by the Bridge Street studio to preview what they have in store for their Irish Bargain Party. D&B brings in Irish dancers and music, serves Irish Coffee and cookies, and features its lowest prices of the year.

You can find more information at DunkandBright.com or ODunkandOBright.com.