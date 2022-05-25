Dunkin’ is giving guests across Central New York a whole new reason to fuel their “go” this spring with Iced Coffee Day on Wednesday, May 25th.

On Dunkin’ Iced Coffee Day, guests can help give joy with every sip, as $1 from every iced coffee sold at participating Dunkin’ locations nationwide will be donated to the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation to bring joy to kids at local hospitals.

Customers across the country and here locally can make their iced coffee purchase work double duty by supporting kids battling illnesses right in their own communities. Thanks to the generosity of Dunkin’ franchisees in Syracuse, 100 percent of funds raised from Dunkin’ Iced Coffee Day will benefit Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital through the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation. Since its inception in 2012, Iced Coffee Day has generated more than $257,000 for non-profit organizations in the community.

“Millions of children across the country are fighting illnesses that no child should endure, and we are thrilled to give back and bring joy to kids in hospitals,” said Tom Santurri, Central New York Dunkin’ Franchisee. “We want our guests to know that their purchase of an iced coffee on May 25 truly makes a difference and will help bring joy to kids in our communities. We look forward to helping our guests cool down for a great cause with the hardest working iced coffee in America!”

To learn more about the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation, visit www.bringjoy.org and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.