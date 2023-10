(WSYR-TV) — Spooky season is officially upon us, and just because things can get a little scary doesn’t mean that all spooky season celebrations have to be.

The Spooktacular Stroll is open every Thursday through Sunday in October from 5 to 9 p.m. each night at Long Branch Park in Liverpool. Also new this year is a Spooktacular Stroll 5k.

The stroll features nine themed sections and a paved path.

Learn more and get tickets at SpooktacularStroll.com.