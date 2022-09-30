(WSYR-TV) — For those who love this time of the year but might get too spooked with certain Halloween themes, there is a “spooktacular” event coming your way.

From the same team that brought you “Lights on the Lake” and “Fright Nights,” the Dunkin’ Spooktacular Stroll is coming to Long Branch Park in Liverpool, and it kicks off this weekend.

The event is a not-so-scary stroll along a 1/2 mile path at the park, where you will see festive Halloween-themed displays along the wooded trail. Each section will include large wooden structures, LED light displays, and more to bring the Halloween spirit to life.

The stroll will also feature food trucks and adult beverages.

To learn more about the Dunkin’ Spooktacular Stroll or to get tickets, visit SpooktacularStroll.com.