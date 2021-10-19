DWTS Recap: A “Grease” Themed Night Ends In Shocking Elimination

“Grease” was the word on Monday’s latest episode of “Dancing With The Stars” and for one couple, it was a shocking elimination too.

The “Grease” themed dance night was filled with high-energy performances, a special appearance by Olivia Newton-John and even a surprise performance from Frankie Avalon. But the biggest moment of the night came during a shocking elimination round that had two of the show’s top dancers in the bottom two. Melanie C of “Spice Girls” fame was sent packing, leaving Olivia Jade Giannulli and nine other stars set to take the stage for the Halloween special next week.

Don’t miss “Dancing With The Stars” Monday nights at 8 p.m. on NewsChannel 9.